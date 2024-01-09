Mohammad Rizwan named Pakistan T20I vice-captain

He takes over the role from Shadab Khan and will work closely with Shaheen Shah Afridi who was named full-time T20I captain

The Pakistan Cricket Board [PCB] has appointed Mohammad Rizwan as the vice-captain of the T20I side ahead of the team's five-match series against New Zealand. The wicket-keeper batter replaces Shadab Khan in the role, who is on the road to recovery following an ankle injury, which ruled him out of the New Zealand tour.

Rizwan has prior leadership experience, both on the international and domestic fronts. He led Pakistan in two Tests against New Zealand in late 2020 and early 2021 after a fractured right thumb ruled Babar out. In the PSL, Rizwan has been captain of Multan Sultans since 2021. Under his leadership, Sultans won the title in 2021, and have qualified for the final in 2022 and 2023. In all, he has led in 64 of the 238 T20s that he has been part of.

"It is an honour to be named as the vice-captain of Pakistan Men's T20I side. I am thankful to the PCB for entrusting me with this responsibility. I am looking forward to working closely with the captain, coaching staff, and my team-mates to contribute to the team's success," Rizwan said.

Rizwan has a stellar T20I record in which he has scored 2797 runs in 73 innings at an average of 49.07 with 25 half-centuries and one century. His strike rate of 127.30, however, has come under criticism in the last few years. He has also taken 41 catches and effected 11 stumpings.