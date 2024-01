T20 World Cup agenda dominates clash of the titans

With Trent Boult fulfilling franchise commitments, New Zealand have spread the net far and wide to try and find fast bowlers who can lead their attack, both for right now and also looking ahead to the future. Matt Henry was excellent for them in the ODI World Cup and they seem to be hoping that he might replicate some of that form in T20Is too, even though he's only played a total of 13 of them since his debut in 2014. Adam Milne is another of the new but actually old guys in the squad, hoping to make up for missing the last T20 World Cup with injury. Ben Sears (age 25, ave 22, economy 7.4) is a more long-term investment. New Zealand have another T20I series, against Australia starting February 21, to finalise their options at which point they may well have Boult available. His ILT20 season will end on or before February 17.