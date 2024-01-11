T20 World Cup agenda dominates clash of the titans
New Zealand and Pakistan face off in a five-match series which features Williamson's return and Afridi's captaincy debut in internationals
New Zealand and Pakistan couldn't have hoped for better preparation leading into the T20 World Cup less than six months from now. The losing finalists in 2021 and 2022 will be facing each other over a series of five matches, starting on Friday in Auckland, which will serve as fertile ground for implementing new strategies and/or seeing if maybe the old ones still work.
The hotshot
Pakistan have the most prolific opening partnership in T20 history. But they might not use it here. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have 2400 runs at the top of the order but their run-rate as a partnership is so paltry (7.92) they are ranked 37th out of the 43 contenders who have put up at least 500 runs together. So in comes Saim Ayub. He was among the top 10 run-getters in PSL 2023 and he got those runs at a strike rate of 165.53. Equally as compelling are his stats from the CPL last year, which he won with Guyana Amazon Warriors. In conditions where the World Cup will be taking place, Ayub scored 478 runs at a strike rate of 142.26. He has potential written all over him. Pakistan have already bet on him in nine international matches so far. Now it looks like they're going all in.
The veteran
Kane Williamson was one of the last all-format captains standing before he relinquished the role in Test cricket, which seemed odd considering that is his best format. But in another light, it makes perfect sense. He's kept the reins in the two formats that offer him the chance of winning a World Cup and very few have ever come as close as he has to achieving that ultimate goal. Williamson somehow zipped through rehab for an ACL injury to turn up at the ODI World Cup last year. He says he is still managing the effects of that problem but will once again turn up for this series (barring the third ODI which he will miss for personal reasons) because he knows he needs matches and form under his belt. The New Zealand white-ball captain hasn't played any T20s since March last year and no T20Is since November 2022. So there's plenty riding on this series for him.
The X-factor
An X-factor player by definition can't be a banker because their whole thing is taking big risks for big rewards. And yet, Pakistan had a guy who walked both sides of that line. Shadab Khan, for a fair old while, seemed like he could do anything. Lately though, he's hit a bit of a rough patch and out injured as well, meaning Pakistan have a little leeway to try out another legspinner who has been doing rather well. Usama Mir will be joining the team on the back of a BBL campaign where he picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 6.64 and average of 22.6. He stood out in the PSL as well where the only spinner to take more wickets than he did was Rashid Khan.
The search
With Trent Boult fulfilling franchise commitments, New Zealand have spread the net far and wide to try and find fast bowlers who can lead their attack, both for right now and also looking ahead to the future. Matt Henry was excellent for them in the ODI World Cup and they seem to be hoping that he might replicate some of that form in T20Is too, even though he's only played a total of 13 of them since his debut in 2014. Adam Milne is another of the new but actually old guys in the squad, hoping to make up for missing the last T20 World Cup with injury. Ben Sears (age 25, ave 22, economy 7.4) is a more long-term investment. New Zealand have another T20I series, against Australia starting February 21, to finalise their options at which point they may well have Boult available. His ILT20 season will end on or before February 17.
Alagappan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo