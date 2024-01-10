Andre Adams appointed New Zealand bowling coach for T20I series against Pakistan

He will temporarily fill the void left by Shane Jurgensen who vacated the position after the 2023 ODI World Cup

New Zealand Cricket [NZC] has appointed former allrounder Andre Adams as the bowling coach of the men's national side for their five-match T20I series against Pakistan at home.

The 48-year-old will be part of head coach Gary Stead 's group which also has former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Luke Ronchi in the mix as batting coach. Adams' first day in the role with the New Zealand men's team will be on Wednesday in Auckland.

Adams played one Test, 42 ODIs and four T20Is for New Zealand in a career that spanned five years. He also enjoyed stints in the English county circuit with Nottinghamshire, Hampshire and Essex, before calling it quits in 2015.

Adams then took over the bowling coach role with the Australia domestic side New South Wales and was credited with bringing Mitchell Starc out of a form slump in 2019. He also worked with Sydney Sixers in the BBL and with the Auckland side where he helped shape Lockie Ferguson's career.

In more recent times, Adams was the fast bowling coach of the New Zealand women's team on their limited-overs tour of South Africa in September-October last year. He will temporarily fill the space left by Shane Jurgensen who stepped down from his role as the New Zealand bowling coach after the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Meanwhile, Chris Donaldson, the New Zealand strength and conditioning coach and Simon Insley, the team performance manager will both take a break during the T20I series against Pakistan. Their roles will be filled by Matt Long, Cricket Wellington's head of athlete development and Dave Meiring, Central Districts' high performance manager, respectively.