Alastair Cook announces retirement from professional cricket

Alastair Cook , England's leading Test run-scorer and one of the foremost batters of his generation, has announced his retirement from the professional game.

Speculation had swirled around the final rounds of this season's LV= Insurance County Championship that Cook, 38, could be set to call time on his playing career. Essex played down the reports , with the club still in contention for the Division One title, saying Cook would sit down to discuss his future at the end of the season - but the former England captain has now confirmed his decision.

"Today I am announcing my retirement and the end of my career as a professional cricketer," Cook said in a statement on the Essex website.

"It is not easy to say goodbye. For more than two decades, cricket has been so much more than my job. It has allowed me to experience places I never dreamed I would go, be part of teams that have achieved things I would never have thought possible and, most importantly, created deep friendships that will last a lifetime.

"From the eight-year-old boy who first played for Wickham Bishops Under 11s to now, I end with a strange feeling of sadness mixed with pride. Although above all, I am incredibly happy.

"It is the right time for this part of my life to come to an end. I have always given absolutely everything I possibly have to be the best player I could be, but now I want to make way for the new generation to take over."

Cook, who made his Essex debut in 2003, stepped away from Test cricket at the end of the 2018 summer, having scored more than 12,000 Test runs for his country. He first played for England on the tour of India in 2005-06 and he went on to be capped 161 times in Tests - captaining in 59 of them - as well as leading the ODI side.

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

After bowing out with a hundred against India at The Oval, Cook continued to play for his home county for five more seasons, helping the club to lift the Division One title in 2019, as well as the Bob Willis Trophy the following year. His form remained impressive, with almost 1000 first-class runs in 2022 and 836 this summer - albeit his average dipped to 33.44 and there was only one hundred, taking his first-class tally to 74.

His final appearance came in the defeat to Northamptonshire at Wantage Road last month, as Essex's hopes of beating Surrey to the title were finally dashed.

"I owe a huge debt of gratitude to Essex, the county I joined when I was aged 12," Cook added. "I want to say a massive thank you to everyone at Chelmsford for everything you have given to me. All of the fans, members and staff have always been so supportive, patient and generous.

"When I ended my international career, I had no idea that I would have five more bonus years playing for Essex. I cannot put into words just how much fun we have had during that time. For that I want to thank head coach Anthony McGrath, Ryan ten Doeschate and Tom Westley, my two captains during that time, and all of the players. I won't miss strapping on my pads and facing the new ball, but I will miss being in the Eagles' changing room."

Overall, Cook scored more than 26,000 first-class runs during his professional career, including 11,337 for Essex, as well as another 7,500 in limited-overs cricket. In recent years, he has combined playing for Essex with working in the media, notably for the BBC as a Test Match Special summariser, and contributing back home on the family farm.

"Although my England career came to an end in 2018, I remain blown away by the amount of affection I receive from England supporters," he said. "Wherever I have travelled, you have been there with your enthusiasm, kind words and unshakable belief. English cricket really does have the best fans in the world.