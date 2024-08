Maiden has predominantly been working in the men's game in recent years but was an assistant coach to Ashley Noffke when London Spirit won the Hundred this year, and said he had been actively seeking a return to the women's game. He will join the Bears - who are based at Edgbaston - on November 1 and begin preparations for the 2025 season.

"I'm hugely excited to be joining Bears Women at the start," Maiden said. "I've spoken to several people at the club and it's clear they're passionate about women's cricket, forming a successful side, and encouraging more women and girls into the sport. I've had various coaching and head coach roles and been looking for an opportunity to get back into women's cricket."

Maiden was an assistant coach in London Spirit's Hundred success • Getty Images

The Bears - who are run by Warwickshire - are one of eight 'Tier 1' sides who will compete in England's new domestic structure for women's cricket from 2025. Laura MacLeod will be their director of cricket and they have confirmed the signings of five players: Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Chloe Brewer, Katie George and Charis Pavely.