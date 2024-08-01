Anshuman Gaekwad knew to put guts over glory, and that is no small thing

He will be remembered as much for his courage against fearsome fast bowlers as for his role in helping India move into the era of professionalism

Anshuman Gaekwad - "Charlie" to friends - had that mix of toughness (as a player) and likeability (as a person) that is rare not just in cricket but in life itself. He was one of the youngest captains on the Indian first-class scene in his time, but was never in the running for the national captaincy. This was partly because he appeared in only 40 of the 90 Tests India played during his decade-old career, and partly because a younger man, Kapil Dev, took over the job. His father, Dattajirao Gaekwad , had led India on a tour of England in 1959.

Gaekwad's understanding of the sport and his knowledge of its nuances were not lost to Indian cricket, however. As manager, selector, and member of the BCCI's apex council, his was a voice - gentle and persuasive - that helped shape Indian cricket in many ways.

He was crucial in two periods of transition. When he made his debut, the Indian team was rebuilding itself after a disastrous tour of England and had just deposed Ajit Wadekar as captain. It was necessary to have a batter with courage, who didn't give up easily and made the bowlers work hard. Gaekwad fit that role. Opening with Sunil Gavaskar, he gave the batters who followed the kind of respite they had not been used to during the phase when the nation debated the question: Who can partner Gavaskar?

Then, after his playing days, as an administrator, Gaekwad saw the transition towards an era of greater professionalism and self-belief as Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble and others held the Indian flag aloft.

He was only 32 when he played his last Test, coming full circle in Calcutta , where he had made his debut . The more attacking Krishnamachari Srikkanth was preferred in the next match. As often happens in cricket, like in other areas of endeavour, the skills of the pioneer and consolidator were seen as excess to requirements. What was needed was to go beyond consolidation and take charge. Gaekwad never complained, and looked for other avenues where his experience and superior grasp of the game would serve the country.

In the bloodbath in Kingston, Gaekwad was forced to retire following a nasty blow to the ear from Michael Holding. He had batted on with a broken finger earlier, using one of the remaining to communicate with Holding in a gesture universally understood

Gaekwad earned his reputation as a player of grit and substance early. As a 22-year-old when he walked out to play that first Test, against West Indies, he crossed the incoming batter who was returning after being hit in the face by Andy Roberts. This was his hero and captain, Tiger Pataudi. Gaekwad made an important 36 in a low-scoring match, which India won, and was run out for 80 in the next , which too India won. He had won his spurs with a century against the tourists for Combined Universities where he drove off the front foot with elan. Later, as he began to open the batting and faced fast bowling consistently, he became more proficient off the back foot.

In the West Indies next season, in the "bloodbath" in Kingston, Jamaica , which saw five batters absent hurt in the second innings, Gaekwad helped Sunil Gavaskar add 136 for the opening wicket before he was forced to retire following a nasty blow to the ear from Michael Holding. He needed surgery. He had batted on with a broken finger earlier, using one of the remaining to communicate with Holding in a gesture universally understood.

Gaekwad's highest Test score, 201 against Pakistan , took over 11 hours, which didn't surprise anyone.