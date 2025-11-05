Ashraful named Bangladesh's batting coach
Appointment made in lead-up to Test and T20I series against Ireland in November and December
Former Bangladesh captain Mohammad Ashraful has been named as batting coach for the team's upcoming series against Ireland.
Ashraful was part of one of Bangladesh's greatest moments in history. He was only 20 years old when he led the team to a stunning upset of Australia in 2005. That century was part of a career which spanned 177 ODIs and yielded 3468 runs, the fifth highest for his country. Ashraful also played 61 Tests - becoming the youngest player to score a hundred - and 23 T20Is and was active in domestic cricket as recently as two years ago.
Mohammad Salahuddin resigned as assistant coach on Wednesday and will depart at the end of the Ireland series next month. He was brought in to support head coach Phil Simmons in November 2024. Salahuddin was in charge of the batting unit having spent nearly three decades coaching at various levels in Bangladesh and developing strong relations with the current group of players.
A difficult 2025, where the team suffered T20I series defeats to UAE, Pakistan and most recently West Indies, ODI series defeats to Afghanistan and Sri Lanka and Test match losses to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe added pressure on the team and its management. Salahuddin had pushed back against it during a press conference in July when he said "after coaching for 27-28 years, I am hearing that there are lots of complaints in the team against me. I really would like to know about those complaints. Best if it was given to me in writing."
Ashraful's own career was not without its ups and downs. In 2013, he received a lengthy ban from all BCB related cricket activities for match-fixing in the Bangladesh Premier League. He was eventually brought back to the fold three years later and lately has branched out into coaching. Last month, Ashraful had voiced displeasure at the trend of Bangladesh top-order batters not providing enough for the team. Now he has been given the chance to do something about it.