India bat, bring in Arshdeep and Harshit

Toss India chose to bat vs Oman

India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bat against Oman in the last league fixture of the Asia Cup , in Abu Dhabi. With this being a dead rubber - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have qualified for the Super Four - India experimented with their combination, resting their bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy. They handed Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh their first games of the tournament.

With Abu Dhabi less conducive to spin than Dubai in recent times, India fielded just two specialist spinners in Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel though Abhishek Sharma can also pitch in with left-arm spin, if needed. Arshdeep, who returned to the XI, is on the brink of a milestone: he is just one strike away from 100 T20I wickets. He is set to become the first Indian to the landmark.

Suryakumar explained that India chose to bat to test their depth. "We've not batted [first] in this competition and we want to know our depth. having game-time is important going into Super Fours," he said.

Oman also made two changes, with Zikira Islam and Mohammad Nadeem coming in for Wasim Ali and Hassnain Shah.

Oman captain Jatinder said his team lacked experience and exposure at this level and were keen to compete against India. This is the first international game between Oman and India.

India: 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Sanju Samson (wk), 4 Suryakumar Yadav (capt), 5 Tilak Varma, 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Harshit Rana, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Kuldeep Yadav.