Pratika Rawal added to India's ODI squad in Australia
Pratika Rawal, who has been out of action since October last year after picking up knee and ankle injuries, had earlier been picked in India's Test squad
Pratika Rawal has been added as India's 16th member for the upcoming three-ODI series in Australia, which will be played between the ongoing T20I series and the one-off Test in the multi-format, points-based tour. India currently have a 1-0 lead in the T20Is
Rawal, who has been out of action since October 26, when she hurt her knee and ankle while fielding in an ODI World Cup match against Bangladesh in Navi Mumbai, had earlier been included in the Test squad, but could make her international comeback sooner.
Also in the ODI squad, among others, is Shafali Verma, who returned to ODI cricket as replacement for Rawal during the World Cup and made a massive contribution in the final against South Africa, winning the Player-of-the-Match award for her 78-ball 87 and two wickets.
A BCCI statement on Tuesday said Rawal had "completed her rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence and has fully recovered from her ankle injury".
Rawal made her ODI debut - the only format she has played internationally so far - in December 2024 and was an immediate success. In 23 innings, she has 1110 runs at an average of 50.45 and strike rate of 82.83, and has made big contributions at the top of the order, hitting two centuries and seven half-centuries.
At the ODI World Cup too, she was in good form, with a sequence of 37, 31, 37, 6 and 122 before being sidelined. All of that meant a BCCI central contract in Grade C, announced on February 9 this year.