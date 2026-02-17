Pratika Rawal added to India's ODI squad in Australia

A BCCI statement on Tuesday said Rawal had "completed her rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence and has fully recovered from her ankle injury".

Rawal made her ODI debut - the only format she has played internationally so far - in December 2024 and was an immediate success. In 23 innings, she has 1110 runs at an average of 50.45 and strike rate of 82.83, and has made big contributions at the top of the order, hitting two centuries and seven half-centuries.