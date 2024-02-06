Stats - The shortest completed ODI ever in Australia
Australia have now won 20 of their last 22 ODIs against West Indies at home
186 Balls bowled in Canberra are the sixth-fewest for any completed men's ODI and the fewest-ever for an ODI hosted by Australia (excluding overs-reduced matches). The previous shortest completed ODI in Australia lasted 199 balls, also played between Australia and West Indies, in 2013 in Perth.
1 Xavier Bartlett is now the first Australian to bag four or more wickets in each of their first two ODIs. Only five players before Bartlett achieved this feat of claiming four-plus wicket hauls in their first two ODIs - Curtly Ambrose, Adam Hollioake, Brian Vitori, Mustafizur Rahman and Hamza Tahir.
259 Balls remaining when Australia reached their target of 87 runs. It is the seventh biggest win in men's ODIs in terms of balls remaining for any team and the biggest for Australia, bettering their win by 254 balls against USA in the 2004 Champions Trophy.
1 The defeat by 259 balls is also the biggest for West Indies in men's ODIs. Their previous biggest defeat was by 244 balls, also by Australia, who needed 9.1 overs to chase 71 in the 2013 Perth ODI.
22 Consecutive men's ODIs without a win for West Indies against Australia in Australia. Their last ODI win down under against Australia came way back in January 1997. Australia won 20 of their previous 22 home ODIs against West Indies, while another two ended without a result.
12 Consecutive wins for Australia in ODI format, a streak that began during their victorious World Cup campaign. It is the joint-third longest winning streak for any team in the men's ODI cricket. Australia won a record 21 successive ODIs in 2003, while Sri Lanka won 13 on the trot between June and September last year.
86 West Indies' total in Canberra is their fifth-lowest total in men's ODIs and their second-lowest against Australia, behind the 70 all-out in Perth in 2013.
3.4 Overs needed for Australia to reach the 50-run mark is the fastest for them in men's ODIs since 2002. Australia's previous fastest team 50 in the format was off 3.5 overs against Sri Lanka in 2016 in Dambulla.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo