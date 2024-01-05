'I'm pretty keen' - Steven Smith wants to open the batting in Tests
Smith is understood to have expressed his desire to be David Warner's long-term replacement with Australia's selectors
Hazlewood's triple-wicket over leaves Pakistan blue on pink day
Australia's big decision: a deep dive into who replaces David Warner
Warner picks Warner's replacement: 'Harris has always been next in line'
'Absolutely has the skill': Watson backs Green as Test opener
Bancroft: Opening the batting is a specialist position
Alex Malcolm is an associate editor at ESPNcricinfo