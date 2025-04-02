Sammy-Jo Johnson announces retirement after WNCL glory

The end of her cricket career will see Johnson pursue her other passion, drag racing, while working towards becoming a full-time mechanic

"I'm excited for the next chapter. Becoming a mechanic has always been a dream of mine, and now I'll be one step closer to moving into that full time," Johnson said. "I'm also looking forward to spending more time with family and friends, and of course, racing at Sydney Dragway."

Johnson came through the NSW pathway before moving to Queensland to find playing opportunity. She would also become part of the Brisbane Heat set-up and play a key role in their back-to-back titles in 2018-19 and 2019-2020.

She returned to NSW for the 2020-21 season, a move which included joining Thunder in the WBBL, and helped them to the title in the Covid bubble campaign in late 2020. She would also go on to captain NSW on 17 occasions.

Johnson was able to close out her career with another title, taking 2 for 36 as NSW beat her former state Queensland in the WNCL final to claim the Ruth Preddy Cup.

"Leading the side has been one of my greatest honours and even through the challenges, I was always well supported and loved every moment," she said.

"To finish my career with a WNCL title is unbelievable, but what means even more is seeing the growth in this group over the last five years," she said. "Being part of the team that brough Ruth home, is something I will always cherish and be proud of."

Overall, Johnson claimed 109 wickets in the WBBL alongside scoring 962 runs and in the WNCL she took 103 wickets while scoring 1079 runs.

"Sammy's been an integral part of both the NSW Breakers and Sydney Thunder and leaves a lasting impact on the game," Leah Poulton, Cricket NSW's head of female cricket, said. "Her leadership, consistency, and all-round ability have set a high standard for those who follow in her footsteps. We thank Sammy for the immense contributions she's made and wish her all the best in her next chapter."