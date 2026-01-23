Australia top Group A after bowling SL out for 58; Bangladesh ease past USA

Australia 61 for 1 (Hogan 28*, Nimsara 1-20) beat Sri Lanka 58 (Byrom 5-14, Lachmund 2-19) by nine wickets

In the third over, Lachmund had yorked out Viran Chamuditha right in front of the stumps, while Dimantha Mahavithana edged one to slip. From there, the procession never stopped. The two tall pacers extracted movement and bounce off a pitch that had plenty in it for those who bowled it quick. Most Sri Lanka batters were either caught in the slip cordon or stuck in front of the crease, unable to counter the movement, and often late on their feet.

Hayden Schiller and Kasey Barton slipped into the attack once the powerplay was done, and immediately took over the same lines and lengths. The highlight of Barton's own spell was his wicket of Sethmika Seneviratne. He dropped it on a full length and fizzed it back into the off stump, trimming Seneviratne's bails and breaching through Sri Lanka's last recognised batter.

Sri Lanka's bowling defence began with Rasith Nimsara extracting similar movement off the pitch. However, both his bowling, and Kugathas Mathulan's from the other end, were plagued by inconsistent lines that often drifted down leg. Sri Lanka ended up conceding 11 extras, which included nine wides. After Will Malajczuk fell early, Nitesh Samuel was a little circumspect. But Steven Hogan ensured to finish the run chase with little fuss, just as time before rain drifted in towards the ground.

Bangladesh 201 for 3 (Hakim 64, Abrar 47, Appidi 1-27) beat USA 199 (Jhamb 68*, Srivastava 39, Emon 3-41) by seven wickets

Batting first, USA lost opener Amrinder Gill and No. 3 Arjun Mahesh by the end of the third over. But a more applied approach from Sahil Garg and Utkarsh Srivastava took them out of the powerplay to the relative safety of 33 for 2.

The scoring rate was slow throughout their innings, with Bangladesh's Al Fahad, Shariar Ahmed and Rizan Hossan all taking two wickets, and keeping the scoring rate around a touch below four. When Adnit Jhamb walked out at No. 7 in the 30th over, he kicked into a higher gear. He hit just three boundaries and a six during his knock of 68, but rotated the strike much better than any other USA batter on the day. Alongside the lower order, Jhamb dragged their total up to a respectable 199.

Bangladesh, however, remained in cruise control during the chase. Opener Zawad Abrar was particularly brutal, hitting five fours and three sixes as he raced away to a 42-ball 47. He fell to a caught-and-bowled effort off Garg, but by that point, Bangladesh were 78 for 1, and more than a third of the way to their target.

Another big partnership followed after his dismissal: Hakim hit the sole half-century of the match, stitching together an 88-run partnership with Kalam Siddiki. By the time he was the third batter to be dismissed, the result was a foregone conclusion.