Dooley suffered a stroke while on holiday and had emergency surgery in Honolulu before being airlifted to Brisbane where she remains in hospital

Melbourne Renegades and South Australia wicketkeeper-batter Josie Dooley is in hospital in Brisbane after suffering a stroke while on holiday to Hawaii.

Dooley, 24, was on vacation on the Hawaiian island of Kauai in April when she suffered a stroke. The South Australia Cricket Association released a statement on Monday detailing Dooley's condition.

"On 15 April Josie was on the Hawaiian island of Kauai when she suffered a stroke as a result of hydrocephalus and was required to be air lifted to Honolulu to receive urgent neurosurgical treatment," the statement said.

"Following surgery, Josie remained in the neurosciences ICU of the Queen's Hospital in Honolulu for 18 days before progressing to a neurosurgical ward where she remained for a further 12 days.

"Once she was fit to fly, Josie was medically evacuated to her hometown of Brisbane where she was readmitted to hospital."

Hydrocephalus is a neurological disorder caused by an abnormal build-up of cerebrospinal fluid in the ventricles (cavities) deep within the brain.

"Josie is making progress in her recovery and would like to thank her family, friends and teammates for their love and support over this challenging time," the statement continued. "The Dooley family request privacy at this time."

Dooley plays for South Australia in the WNCL competition and for Renegades in the WBBL having started her WBBL career in her hometown with Brisbane Heat in 2018-19 where she played nine matches. She has gone on to play 65 matches for Renegades in the WBBL.