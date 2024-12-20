Men's One-Day Cup named the Dean Jones Trophy

The Australian men's domestic One-Day Cup will be named the Dean Jones Trophy in recognition of a player who "revolutionised" the limited-overs game.

Earlier this year a campaign was launched across Cricket Australia's digital platforms to identify a shortlist of players to name the tournament after with Jones, Michael Bevan and Andrew Symonds being the three that were then assessed by the Australia Cricket Hall of Fame committee.

Key criteria for the award included their record in the Men's One-Day competition, being a top performer at international level and being a player who is synonymous with the 50-over format.

Jones, who passed away aged 59 in September 2020, scored 2122 runs at 50.52 in 55 domestic one-day matches for Victoria and led them to the 1994-95 title while at international level, where he was trailblazer in the 50-over game, he scored 6068 runs at 44.81 including seven centuries and was part of the side which won the 1987 ODI World Cup. In all List A cricket, Jones made 10,936 runs at 46.93.

"When the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame selection committee assessed the players for this honour, one player's performance, record, standing, contribution and impact stood out clearly for it to be a unanimous decision," Peter King, the hall of fame chair, said

"Dean Jones revolutionised the one-day game and stamped it on the minds of all Australians, it is deserved recognition for someone whose contribution was so vast."

Jones' daughter, Phoebe, said: "On behalf of the Jones family we are very grateful for this recognition of our Dad, who we miss dearly. It makes it extra special knowing its fan voted and will be unveiled today at what he nicknamed 'his office' at the MCG.

"Dad would be extremely proud to receive this acknowledgement. He loved representing Victoria in this competition and winning the 50-over World Cup for Australia in 1987 was what he described as the greatest cricketing day of his life."

Alongside the naming of the trophy, the Player of the Final will now be awarded the Michael Bevan Medal.