Austrian Cricket apologises to Israel Cricket over incident during T20 World Cup qualifier

The Austrian Cricket Association (ACA) has "unreservedly apologised" to the Israel Cricket Association (ICA) and the Israel cricket team "for any hurt or offence that may have been caused" before their Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier A match on June 10

Although the specifics of the incident are yet unknown, an ICC statement said that the ACA has taken "swift action" to address the issue with the player responsible, and with "appropriate disciplinary sanctions" imposed on the player according to the ACA's disciplinary processes.