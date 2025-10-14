Azhar Mahmood blames shot selection for Pakistan's collapse

"We put ourselves in this situation [where South Africa have a chance in the game]," Mahmood said at the press conference. "We were 150 for 4, and then lost 6 for 17. No one is to blame but our shot selection and decision-making.

"It's simple. If you lose 6 for 17, that's not ideal. The pitch allowed the ball to break but the pitch didn't get anyone out. Our shot selection was not good. This is something we need to improve. If we're going to play on these pitches, we have to have the patience to bat on them."

Mahmood's frustration was likely a compound result of Pakistan demonstrating their vulnerability to losing wickets in large clusters on more than one occasion. In the first innings, they lost three wickets without adding a run either side of tea on the first day as 199 for 2 turned to 199 for 5. A 163-run partnership was followed by another collapse as the last five fell for 16 runs.

"Against England, we played on a used pitch, and then it spun a lot versus West Indies," Mahmood said. "But on this pitch, if you bat well, it gets easier. Because the pitch is slow, it's hard for a newcomer to get set. In the first innings, we had starts, but we couldn't convert 50s to 100s. In the second innings, Abdullah [Shafique] and Babar [Azam] scored 40s, but we'd like to see them turn into big scores.

Shan Masood and Noman Ali celebrate the early wicket of Aiden Markram • Getty Images

"It's not easy, but we have to adapt different kinds of shots to improve our scoring options on these pitches. The middle and lower order tried, but the pressure got to them. At tea, we wanted to bat the whole session, but we did not. We made those mistakes and we will have a look at that in the future."

With Babar and Shafique falling after scoring 42 and 41, respectively, Shakeel was Pakistan's best hope of batting South Africa out of the game. He appeared to be doing just that with a chanceless innings as tea loomed, having ticked up to 38. But on the stroke of the break, he launched Senuran Muthusamy towards square leg, failed to hit it cleanly, and holed out to Tristan Stubbs.

That dismissal, in particular, appeared to rile Mahmood. "You understand in Test cricket when you're vulnerable, and it's often at the end of sessions," he said. "Saud Shakeel played that expansive lofted shot just before tea. It was unnecessary to put that pressure on himself at that stage. After tea, [Mohammad] Rizwan got out immediately. We sent in Shaheen [Shah Afridi] to up the ante, but the other batters didn't have to play the same high-risk shots. Even if we had added 25-30 runs when we sent Shaheen in, that would have been hugely advantageous to us."

The upshot was South Africa finished the day two wickets down, with Ryan Rickelton and Tony de Zorzi - their most prolific scorers in the first innings - seeing out the final hour for an unbeaten 33-run stand. Victory for the visitors is still distant, 226 runs away, but not quite out of reach.