Bangladesh have a mountain to climb, but the baby steps give hope

One thing openers do not look forward to, at the end of a long day, is to face twelve overs of bowling after spending a whole day fielding. Brave faces from Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam weren't going to fool anyone. Justin Langer wrote extensively in his autobiography about wanting the twilight challenge, but few are cut from the Langer cloth in world cricket these days. Zakir and Shadman, here in Rawalpindi , are Bangladesh's tenth different opening pair in the last three years. To put it mildly, there is very little faith in them at the moment.

They ran back to the pavilion when Shan Masood declared the Pakistan innings on 448 for 6 at 4.34 pm local time. At least an hour of hellfire from Pakistan's pace attack was expected. Zakir and Shadman put on a brave step forward, but that didn't necessarily mean that the bat came down to meet the ball. They blunted Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah. Annoyed Khurram Shahzad a little bit, and that was that.

The expectation from Bangladesh's batters is so little these days, that twelve unscathed overs feels like a big deal. Still, on a tough day for Bangladesh, Shadman and Zakir looked in control, leaving enough deliveries to ensure the visitors left the ground with some respite.

Shadman is returning to the Test side after 16 months while Zakir is playing his first overseas Test. The pair played out 58 dot balls in the twelve overs, but the three fours they hit looked assured. At least for one evening, Bangladesh's fans can rest knowing they have ten wickets in hand overnight.

Batting coach David Hemp wore a weary smile by stumps. He looked like a father mouthing lines at his kids' recital from backstage, or the one who shouts instructions from the sidelines in a football match. Hemp had received good news earlier in the afternoon from the Islamabad Club where Saif Hassan and Jaker Ali struck hundreds for Bangladesh A. He was however more pleased with what he saw in Rawalpindi.

"It is always a challenge to bat for a limited time in the back end of the day," Hemp said. "After being in the field for five hours. We are really pleased not to lose wickets, but more importantly their approach. They are still trying to capitalise on scoring options. I also felt that they made good judgement at leaving the ball."

Shadman's recent form should provide some confidence. He made 88 against Pakistan A in Darwin recently. Zakir didn't have a good outing against Pakistan A in Islamabad last week, but he was beginning to forge some solidity with Mahmudul Hasan Joy, whose groin injury kept him out of this Test.

Zakir Hasan cuts the ball • Associated Press

"From what we are seeing in the preparation period, they have all been striking the ball well and getting into good positions," Hemp added. "They are all confident that they can contribute to the team. We have depth in the batting order with Litton at seven and Mehidy at eight.

"[Pakistan] have four good seamers and a reasonable spinner. They have bowling options. They are a good attack. It is going to be a challenge. The priority is to bat the day. We have to negotiate each session, and then see where we are."

Hemp also said that, if possible, Bangladesh need to extract as many runs as they can from the whole line-up. Hemp cited how the tail stood up against New Zealand, in Bangladesh's last Test win, in November 2023.

"The mantra in the team is for everyone to be able to contribute," he said. "Everyone is expected to bat as much as possible. For us internally, we look at contributions from the lower order. We are more interested in balls faced than runs from No 9, 10 and 11. During the New Zealand series at home last year, the last four batters averaged 33 to 34 balls per innings. That's 120 balls, which kept New Zealand in the field for 20 extra overs. It had a massive impact on the game. For us it is a really important factor."