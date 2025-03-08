BCB chief Faruque says Pakistan likely to tour Bangladesh in mid-2025

Pakistan are likely to tour Bangladesh for a series of white-ball matches in mid-2025, according to BCB president Faruque Ahmed

Bangladesh are already scheduled to tour Pakistan in May for three ODIs and three T20Is as per the ICC's Future Tours Programme (FTP). Following recent talks between BCB chief Faruque and his PCB counterpart Mohsin Naqvi on the sidelines of the Champions Trophy, a reciprocal white-ball tour has been agreed for a window in July and August, Faruque said.

"The PCB told us that they would tour Bangladesh outside of the FTP," Faruque said on Saturday. "There might be a short tour in July, which we have mostly confirmed. We will inform you when we finalise it.

"I have also spoken about Bangladesh being part of a [Pakistan] tri-series in the future, wherever it is, if it is held at a suitable time for us."

Following on from Bangladesh's Champions Trophy group-stage exit, Faruque said the BCB will begin to look at Bangladesh's build-up for the next 50-over World Cup, to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in 2027. "The board will give its policy [for 2027]. I think someone like Najmul Abedin Faheem [head of the BCB's men's cricket operations committee] is an experienced individual to take care of the operations committee. We will discuss how to take cricket forward."

Bangladesh also have some decisions to take on their T20I side, after Najmul Hossain Shanto stepped down as captain in January. Faruque said that a new captain will be chosen from among those who have captained the side recently; many speculate this will be Litton Das

"We will try to appoint a captain from among those who have captained the team recently. We will get to a decision soon, and you will know about it," he said.

The BCB are also planning a farewell for Mushfiqur, who announced his retirement from ODIs last week. "We will plan on how to give Mushfiqur Rahim a proper farewell. He is probably one of the legends of our team," Faruque said. "He is one of the architects of Bangladesh cricket over the last 19 years.