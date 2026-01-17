BCB-ICC impasse continues over Bangladesh's T20 World Cup venues

The two parties had a meeting on Saturday after which the BCB issued a statement saying they will "continue engaging in constructive dialogue on this matter". The 2026 T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, is scheduled to begin on February 7.

"During the discussions, the BCB reiterated its formal request to the ICC to relocate Bangladesh's matches to Sri Lanka," the board said in a statement. "The Board also shared the Bangladesh government's views and concerns on safety and security of the team, Bangladeshi fans, media and other stakeholders.

"The discussions were conducted in a constructive, cordial and professional manner, with all parties engaging openly on the relevant issues. Among other points, the possibility of moving Bangladesh to a different group as a means of facilitating the matter with minimum logistical adjustments was discussed."

Bangladesh are in Group C at the T20 World Cup along with England, Nepal, West Indies and Italy, and are currently scheduled to play their first three matches in Kolkata and their final one in Mumbai.

"The ICC delegation was represented by Gaurav Saxena, General Manager, Events and Corporate Communications, and Andrew Ephgrave, General Manager, Integrity Unit. Gaurav Saxena was unable to attend the meeting in person as his visa was received later than anticipated and therefore joined the discussions virtually. Andrew Ephgrave attended the meeting in person."

The BCB was represented at the meeting by board president Aminul Islam, vice presidents Shakawath Hossain and Faruque Ahmed, director and chairman of the cricket operations committee Nazmul Abedeen and CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury.

The problem of Bangladesh playing in India arose once the BCCI instructed Kolkata Knight Riders to remove Mustafizur from its IPL 2026 squad. No reason has been specified for that decision, though relations between the two countries have deteriorated of late.