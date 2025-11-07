BCB to investigate Jahanara Alam's allegations of inappropriate behaviour by former selector

The BCB has announced that it will form a committee to investigate allegations made by fast bowler Jahanara Alam , claiming that a former selector approached her inappropriately during the 2022 ODI World Cup. The board has instructed the committee to submit its findings and recommendations within 15 working days.

In a statement released on Thursday, just before midnight, the BCB stated that it would take appropriate action based on the investigation's findings.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has noted with concern the allegations reported in the media made by a former member of the Bangladesh national women's cricket team regarding alleged misconduct by certain individuals associated with the team," the statement read. "As the matter is of a sensitive nature, the BCB has decided to form a committee to investigate the allegations thoroughly. The committee will submit its findings and recommendations within 15 working days. The BCB is committed to ensuring a safe, respectful, and professional environment for all its players and personnel. The board takes such matters with utmost seriousness and will take appropriate action based on the findings of the investigation."

Jahanara, who now resides in Australia, stated in an interview with journalist Riasad Azim that a former selector behaved inappropriately toward her when he was the women's team selector and manager. She claimed that he asked her lewd questions. Jahanara also alleged that a couple of BCB officials acted inappropriately with her. She said she reported the incident to former BCB director Shafiul Islam Nadel and the board's chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury.

These allegations come shortly after Jahanara made similar claims in another interview, in which she accused Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana of physically abusing her team-mates. However, the BCB called them "baseless".