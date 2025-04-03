BCCI defends decision to hold India-SA Test in Delhi in November

"We have considered all factors and have gone by the rotation policy after discussing it with everyone. The pollution issue doesn't happen every year," Saikia was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

On the Air Quality Index (AQI), a reading of over 300 is considered "very poor" and over 400 "severe". On November 18 last year, the AQI in Delhi was measured at 999. IQAir, a Swiss company that measures air quality, measured Delhi's AQI on that day at 1600, according to the New York Times. It resulted in lockdown-like conditions. People were advised to leave home only in emergency. Schools were shut and outdoor activity barred even when they reopened.

Ashok Sharma, the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association secretary, said they would take "take all measures possible to ensure players are comfortable when they play the Test match".

"Also, the Arun Jaitley Stadium is located in a relatively open area with more green area around. So the air quality is better than in most other areas. Delhi had not been allotted a Test match for a while. The BCCI allotted us the game, so we have to go by the calendar. In November, the pollution, if at all, is less compared to December."

The men's international season at home begins with India hosting West Indies for two Tests, in Ahmedabad from October 2 to 6 and in Kolkata from October 10 to 14. The home series against South Africa begins a month later. The first Test in Delhi is from November 14 to 18 and the second in Guwahati.