India to host West Indies and South Africa; Guwahati gets its first Test match

Guwahati, the capital of the state of Assam, will become the 30th venue to host a Test match in India, when it hosts the second Test against South Africa from November 22 to 26.

The BCCI released the schedule for the 2025-26 home international season on Wednesday, with home series against West Indies and South Africa being part of India's World Test Championship fixtures.

The season begins with India hosting West Indies for two Tests, in Ahmedabad from October 2 to 6 and in Kolkata from October 10 to 14. The home series against South Africa begins a month later. The first Test in Delhi is from November 14 to 18 and the second in Guwahati.

India and South Africa then play three ODIs in Ranchi (November 30), Raipur (December 3) and Visakhapatnam (December 6), followed by five T20Is in Cuttack (December 9), Mullanpur ( December 11), Dharamsala (December 14), Lucknow (December 17) and Ahmedabad (December 19).