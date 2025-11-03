Behind the scenes of India's Women's World Cup win

On Sunday night, 39,555 people at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and millions more across the world watched India women lift their very first ODI World Cup trophy. It was an electric night on the field, the joy, the shock for India, the disappointment for South Africa all splashed across television screens for all to see, but there was even more raw emotion behind the scenes.

An ecstatic India dugout saw the full spectrum of emotions wash over them in the immediate aftermath of the win - an emotional Amol Muzumdar, the head coach, sobbing into bowling coach Avishkaar Salvi's shoulders, an injured Pratika Rawal being wheeled out to join in the team celebrations and managing a wheelchair dance, a shell-shocked Harmanpreet Kaur trying to process the win while congratulating her team-mates... it was a sports movie in the making.

Also on hand to celebrate were generations of Indian cricket legends who've shaped the womens' game in the country, from Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami to Anjum Chopra.

The warmest moments though were the ones the Indian players shared with opponents South Africa, who saw yet another World Cup trophy slip from their hands. India women have been there before, and they felt South Africa's pain, and there were plenty of hugs and commiserations offered after the visitors doughty fight.