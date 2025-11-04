Stokes signals 2027 Ashes intent with two-year England deal

Ben Stokes has signed a fresh two-year England contract, providing the clearest indication yet that he intends to play in the 2027 Ashes series on home soil.

Stokes, 34, has tapered his schedule significantly due to injury, to the extent that the only side he has represented in the past 12 months is England's Test team. He has been sidelined with hamstring and shoulder issues this year and has not played a limited-overs international since November 2023, but his new contract suggests he has no plans to stop soon.

Brendon McCullum, England's head coach, is under contract until the end of 2027 and Stokes' new deal suggests that the coach-captain combination could continue for another two years. England have won 25 and lost 14 Tests since McCullum and Stokes took over in June 2022, but are yet to register a series win over a "Big Three" opponent ahead of the imminent Ashes tour to Australia

Stokes is one of 14 players to have signed a new two-year central contract, with a further 12 players under contract until October 2026 and four more signing development deals. The ECB announced the list on Tuesday, which director of men's cricket, Rob Key, said reflected "the depth and strength of talent" in the English game.

Key said that multi-year contracts - which were introduced two years ago - were designed to help the ECB manage workloads of all-format players and to ensure that, in the case of players in high demand on the franchise circuit, "England remains their priority".

England central contracts 2025-2026 • ESPNcricinfo Ltd

These include Adil Rashid , whose new deal implies that he will continue until at least the 2027 50-over World Cup, while Sam Curran 's two-year contract marks a return to favour after he spent the first half of this year outside England's white-ball squads. Jos Buttler has also committed to a two-year deal despite stepping down as white-ball captain earlier this year.

Notably, several members of England's Test side have only signed one-year contracts, leaving open the possibility of a post-series clear-out in the event of a heavy defeat in the upcoming Ashes. These include Shoaib Bashir, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope and Mark Wood, who is now in the final year of the three-year contract he signed in 2023.

"This structure allows us to support our players properly while maintaining strong squads across all formats as much as possible," Key said.

The most notable omissions from the contracts list are Tom Banton , an ever-present in England's T20I side since Brook took over as white-ball captain, and Jordan Cox , who has been a regular squad member across formats in the last year.

England men's central contracts

Two-year contracts: (until Sep 30, 2027) Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Ben Stokes, Josh Tongue

One-year contracts: (until Sep 30, 2026) Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Phil Salt, Luke Wood, Mark Wood

Development contracts: Josh Hull, Eddie Jack, Tom Lawes, Mitchell Stanley