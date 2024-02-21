Five Indians going into the WPL with T20 World Cup hopes

With the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh later this year, and limited available spots in the India squad, the WPL could be the big chance for some to make heads turn

S Meghana hasn't played a T20I since October 2022, but isn't out of contention for a return • Asian Cricket Council

In a T20 World Cup year, players hoping for call-ups or recalls to India's T20I side will be looking to make an impression during the upcoming WPL. Here are a few players for whom the tournament could be crucial.

S Meghana (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

While India have their opening spots filled in the format, a good WPL outing could keep S Meghana in the fray as back-up for Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana. Meghana last played for India in the women's Asia Cup in 2022, where she opened alongside Shafali with Mandhana playing down the order. She was part of Gujarat Giants last year, where she played at No. 3 and had an average season, her highest score being 31 off 32 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore. She was bought for her base price of INR 30 lakh by RCB in the 2024 auction, but it remains to be seen if she will get a chance to open with Mandhana, considering the franchise also has Sophie Devine, who opened last season.

With spin-bowling allrounders likely to be in demand at the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, the experienced Sneh Rana, an India regular in the other formats, will be looking to show off her all-round skills at the WPL. Last season, Rana was made the Giants captain after an injury to Beth Mooney, and she endured a rough time in her team's poor season. She last played for India in T20Is at the World Cup in South Africa in early 2023, where she finished with 34 runs and six wickets in eight games. India already have an experienced allrounder Deepti Sharma in the side along with the likes of youngsters Amanjot Kaur and Shreyanka Patil - who have all been part of recent T20I series - but a strong WPL season could help Rana remain in contention.

Richa Ghosh's excellent performances in the recent home season make her the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter in the national side for now, which means Bhatia needs to have another season like the last to compete for a spot.

She had a solid season with the bat at the last WPL, where she made three 40-plus scores in Mumbai's title-winning campaign. A more consistent run this season - with a couple of higher scores - could tilt the scales in her favour. She had below-par performances in the last T20I series she played for India, against Bangladesh in 2023, but is a strong alternative who can bat long and score quickly, as she has shown over the years.

Kiran Navgire showed glimpses of her big-hitting ability during the Eliminator last season • BCCI

India need finishers in their white-ball squads. Navgire showed promise with her exploits in domestic cricket, but at the last WPL, she couldn't quite pull it off, except in the Eliminator between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians, where she showed what she was capable of, hitting four fours and three sixes in her 43 off 27 balls. But the big-hitter had a poor domestic season as well, where she made just 88 runs in six games for Maharashtra in the Senior Women's T20 trophy.

Warriorz coach Jon Lewis told ESPNcricinfo in December that Navgire had been "working very hard on her physical fitness during the off-season so she can be faster between the wickets". It might be hard for the selectors to look past her if she brings her best hitting game along with some consistency to the WPL this season.

Vrinda Dinesh is just 22, hasn't played international cricket yet, but has been all the talk ahead of WPL 2024. The top-order batter had teams tussling for her at the auction and was finally roped in by Warriorz for INR 1.3 crore.

Karnataka's Vrinda starred in the 2022-23 Senior Women's One-Day Trophy, finishing as the third-highest run-getter in the tournament - 477 from 11 innings at 47.70 - following which she impressed in the final of the ACC emerging tournament against Bangladesh in June last year, where she caught the attention of a few scouts.