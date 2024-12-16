Doggett released for BBL duty with Adelaide Strikers

Quick bowler Brendan Doggett has been released from Australia's Test squad to be available for Adelaide Strikers in the opening week of the BBL.

Doggett was called up to the squad ahead of the second Test against India after Josh Hazlewood suffered a side strain and remained with the group for Brisbane.

However, he was not expected to feature in Strikers' opening game against Sydney Thunder in Canberra on Tuesday. He only played one game for Strikers last season.