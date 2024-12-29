Bumrah gets to 200 wickets with the best average in Test cricket

For a bowler whose Test career is laden with breathtaking dismissals, Jasprit Bumrah 's 200th wicket was relatively tame - Travis Head flicking straight to midwicket. Bumrah, however, got to the landmark with incredible numbers, reiterating his status as one of the greatest bowlers.

In terms of bowling average, though, Bumrah is right on top of the list with 19.56 per wicket - he's the first bowler to concede fewer than 4000 runs for his first 200 wickets.

Bumrah's strike rate of 42.4 - a wicket every seven overs - is only behind Waqar Younis, Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada, all masters with both new and old ball.

Bumrah's record in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia also stands out. He has the highest percentage of wickets for an Indian fast bowler in these nations.

Sixty-four of Bumrah's first 200 wickets were of top three batters. He has dismissed openers 50 times (25%) and the number three 14 times (7%). Number four is often the most reputed batter in the team and Bumrah has dismissed the No. 4 30 times (15%). Bumrah's percentage of top-four wickets (47%) is the seventh best overall and the best for India.