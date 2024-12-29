Bumrah gets to 200 wickets with the best average in Test cricket
No bowler before Jasprit Bumrah has got to 200 wickets with an average of less than 20
For a bowler whose Test career is laden with breathtaking dismissals, Jasprit Bumrah's 200th wicket was relatively tame - Travis Head flicking straight to midwicket. Bumrah, however, got to the landmark with incredible numbers, reiterating his status as one of the greatest bowlers.
Only 60 fast bowlers have taken 200-plus Test wickets and, in terms of matches played, 12 have got there in fewer games than Bumrah, who was playing his 44th Test at the MCG. Alec Bedser, Richard Hadlee, Joel Garner, Kagiso Rabada and Pat Cummins also took their 200th wicket in their 44th Test.
In terms of bowling average, though, Bumrah is right on top of the list with 19.56 per wicket - he's the first bowler to concede fewer than 4000 runs for his first 200 wickets.
Bumrah's strike rate of 42.4 - a wicket every seven overs - is only behind Waqar Younis, Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada, all masters with both new and old ball.
Bumrah's record in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia also stands out. He has the highest percentage of wickets for an Indian fast bowler in these nations.
Sixty-four of Bumrah's first 200 wickets were of top three batters. He has dismissed openers 50 times (25%) and the number three 14 times (7%). Number four is often the most reputed batter in the team and Bumrah has dismissed the No. 4 30 times (15%). Bumrah's percentage of top-four wickets (47%) is the seventh best overall and the best for India.
Among all batters, Bumrah has dismissed Joe Root most often (nine dismissals). Cummins comes second with eight, followed by Travis Head (six) whom Bumrah dismissed twice in the MCG Test.
Shubham Agarwal is a senior stats analyst at ESPNcricinfo