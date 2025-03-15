Cricket Scotland under renewed fire after alleged racism cover-up

Cricket Scotland's (CS) race row is threatening to erupt again after the board was accused of being elusive and cherry-picking best outcomes in dealing with the aftermath of investigations into allegations of racism and racist behaviour.

Majid Haq , the former cricketer and central figure in the row, his lawyer, and Running Out Racism, an anti-racism advocacy group that has been involved through the process, made the accusations after the emergence of a report which said that Haq had suffered racial discrimination and had been victimised for going public with allegations. Cricket Scotland has responded strongly to claims that it has not adopted an anti-racist stance in the aftermath, or that it failed to address issues raised by those investigations.

The report led to over 50 cases being investigated by an independent team comprising two legal firms and a race equality charity. Ultimately none of the cases resulted in sanctions against those accused, although the investigators made clear at the time that findings of guilt or innocence were not within the remit of their work . That no disciplinary action was taken in the cases, they said, illustrated the difficulties involved in such investigations, such as a lack of governance and process, the historic nature of some complaints, or incidents that were outside Cricket Scotland's jurisdiction.

Instead, they made 245 recommendations, or learnings, which Cricket Scotland has committed to - and is in the process of - implementing.

But it has now emerged that the two legal firms had compiled reports based on their joint investigations which, according to Running Out Racism, includes "contradictory views between members of the investigation team". The reports centre on the period when Haq was sent home from the 2015 World Cup for tweeting "Always tougher when in a minority #race #colour" after being dropped for a game. He never played another game for Scotland, despite being their leading wicket-taker

According to Haq's lawyer Aamer Anwar, one report makes it clear that Haq "was discriminated against and victimised for raising complaints of racism, and that victimisation continues today." The report finds prima facie evidence that the decision to send him home, as well as several outcomes as a result of that decision, had elements of racial bias and discrimination. The other report is believed to hold a different opinion.

The reports were meant only for internal consumption within the board and had not been shared in full with Haq, despite requests. Running Out Racism said they had been provided a full copy by an "anonymous source" and said it was clear why Cricket Scotland had been "so elusive in providing further details."

"Whilst we accept that the reports themselves were prepared for Cricket Scotland, they were prepared independently, and Cricket Scotland have chosen to summarise the aspects they wish to share, and leave out the conclusions that they don't like. These conclusions expose their lack of action when faced with clear evidence of issues."

Haq said the board had tried to hide the report's conclusion from him. "[It] validates what I already knew - that I've been racially discriminated against and that I continue to be victimised as a result of speaking out. And yet Cricket Scotland have tried to hide that from me and brush me off with statements like 'we could have handled your departure from the World Cup better'.

"Cricket Scotland have hidden behind jurisdiction time & time again. Whilst I'm relieved to finally read my report and see the truth, I think everything should be disclosed & let the public decide who is culpable in all this. It's clear that a lot of information has been swept under the carpet."

Cricket Scotland have stressed that the report was an opinion and one of multiple ones. They expressed their disappointment at the breach in confidentiality in it going outside the board.

"We understand a small number of individuals continue to feel publicly aggrieved by the outcomes of the process," the board said in a statement. "To suggest this means Cricket Scotland is not taking an anti-racist stance is simply wrong.

"It is deeply disappointing that an investigative process which relied on the trust of individuals involved and a confidential report that followed is being utilised to further personal agendas.