Cricket West Indies appoint three women to board of directors

CWI has appointed three women to the board as independent directors, for a one-year period ending in March 2025. Diann Campbell and Louise Victor-Frederick have joined as new appointees, while Debra Coryat-Patton, who served in the role from 2019 to 2021, returns.

Campell is a distinguished Jamaican cricket administrator with nearly three decades of experience. A board release said that "her expertise in cricket administration, corporate governance, and organisational development will greatly benefit CWI's strategic initiatives".

Victor-Frederick is a seasoned branding and communications strategist from Saint Lucia. Coryat-Patton, will bring "invaluable legal expertise to the CWI Board," the release said.

In addition to these appointments, Barbadian entrepreneur Hallam Nichols has been reappointed as an independent director, and he also serves on the CWI stakeholders relations committee.

"Since the beginning, I've advocated for diversity and inclusion within CWI to ensure fairness both on and off the field," CWI President Kishore Shallow said. "This appointment is a natural progression of our ongoing commitment."

"Their diverse backgrounds, extensive experience, and unwavering commitment to excellence will undoubtedly strengthen our organization and contribute to the advancement of cricket in the West Indies."