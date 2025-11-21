Dane van Niekerk to make international return after four years
The former SA captain had reversed her decision to retire in August
Former South Africa women's captain Dane van Niekerk will make her comeback to international cricket in the home series against Ireland, more four years after her last appearance. Van Niekerk announced her retirement in March 2023, after being left out of South Africa's T20 World Cup squad for the 2023 tournament, but reversed that in August this year.
Since retiring, van Niekerk featured briefly at the WPL but made a proper return to the domestic game for South African provincial team Western Province. She was included in a national training camp ahead of the 2025 ODI World Cup but did not make the final squad and continued playing locally as she made her case for a return. She is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the Pro50 competition and fifth highest in the Pro20, which has earned her a recall.
"Dané's return is a result of her notable domestic form, where she has shown consistency and skill. We look forward to her contribution across both formats," South Africa's coach Mandla Mashimbyi said in a statement.
More to follow...
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket