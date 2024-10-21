Danni Warren, Andy Tennant to take charge of Essex Women

Essex have appointed Sunrisers duo Danni Warren and Andy Tennant to oversee their women's set-up as they transition to Tier 1 status for next season.

Warren, formerly the regional director of women's cricket for London and the east, will transition into the role of performance director at Essex. Tennant, the former Scotland international, will take over as Essex Women's team director, having been head coach of Sunrisers.

"I'm incredibly excited to take on this new role with Essex Women as we enter a new era for the women's professional game," Tennant said. "Having worked with Danni and the majority of the staff and players at Sunrisers, I know the strength and potential of the team we're building here.

"Our focus will be on creating an environment where players and staff can thrive and fulfil their potential, both on and off the field. This is a fantastic opportunity to drive towards sustainable success and help Essex Women become a leading force in the game, and I know we all can't wait to get started."

Warren had been regional director at Sunrisers since 2020 and brought in Tennant as coach ahead of the 2023 season. Last summer, they oversaw Sunrisers' first title of the women's regional era, when they defeated South East Stars in the final of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.