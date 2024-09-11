How Jagadeesan brought his Tamil Nadu career back to life

During the downtime post the domestic season, Jagadeesan captained the TN Colts team on their UK tour in May for three weeks under coach L Balaji. That aside, he also dabbled in TV commentary during IPL 2024 and the men's T20 World Cup, which he says was an "eye-opening" experience.

"When you're at the comm box, you have to pay a lot of attention," he says. "You have to focus on the game and predict…only then you will be able to speak well. I realised even when I'm not playing the game, I knew what the bowlers were going to do by just watching. It was very insightful.

"For example, when you're in the comm box you actually predict what a fast bowler is going to do looking at the field set. You get deeper connections with the bowlers. That helps you while you bat against them as well, because you've actually seen what the bowler is going to do. If the thing I predict happens then I can say I've learned something out of it. There's a lot you can learn when you commentate."

Jagadeesan is hoping to harness all of these experiences, and has also set clear goals - which he usually doesn't do - heading into this domestic season.