Jagadeesan overcomes 'big mental battle' to lift Tamil Nadu with 245*

Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan had a record-breaking 2022-23 Vijay Hazare Trophy , but he suddenly fell off the radar. He was no longer the state team's first-choice keeper in the most recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and failed to make the IPL 2024 auction shortlist.

Then, after a quiet Vijay Hazare Trophy this season, he was demoted down the order in the Ranji Trophy. He batted at Nos. 7 and 8 in Tamil Nadu's Ranji opener against Gujarat in Valsad . But, despite the recent setbacks, Jagadeesan refuses to take a backward step. Returning to the top of the order at his hometown Coimbatore , Jagadeesan cracked an unbeaten 245 off 402 balls - his maiden first-class double-century and the highest score by a Tamil Nadu keeper in the Ranji Trophy - against Railways. Jagadeesan's predecessor Dinesh Karthik had previously scored 213 against Uttar Pradesh back in 2008-09

"It was definitely a big mental battle, to be honest. Because things are not the same like last year," Jagadeesan said after the first day's play. "The coach is different, everybody is different. So, people have different opinions and can be a bit judgmental at times, but I was very clear in my head, saying I shouldn't take anything personally.

"It was just up to me and no one else. It was to be as clear as possible because two tournaments have just gone by. It was just about going and expressing myself and not worrying about getting dropped or not scoring runs. Might as well get dropped by showing intent."

Jagadeesan understands that it is his strength to bat with attacking enterprise. He has a wide range of shots in his repertoire - he once stunned Shane Watson with a switch-hit at an IPL trial with Royal Challengers Bangalore - and doesn't want to hold himself back. All up, he hit 25 fours and four sixes against Railways.

"Two tournaments have just gone by and there's nothing more to lose than to worry about things that are uncontrollable. Playing defensive, tight or khadoos [stubborn] - that's not my game as well. If someone wants to axe you, you might as well go and throw your bat" N Jagadeesan

"My mindset was pretty clear," he said. "It was to have intent from ball one. I mean you need to put the bowler under pressure. If you're able to put some fielders on the boundary line, singles and doubles get easier. Once you start running hard, there will always be two different batters playing the bowler. So, the chances of getting runs are a lot more."

Jagadeesan insisted that he will continue to bat in similar fashion, though his place in the side has been under scrutiny since the start of this domestic season.

"To be honest, after last year, since the first match of this season, I don't know for what reason there was an axe on my head," he said. "Two tournaments have just gone by and there's nothing more to lose than to worry about things that are uncontrollable. Playing defensive, tight or khadoos (stubborn) - that's not my game as well. If someone wants to axe you, you might as well go and throw your bat."

Was Jagadeesan surprised by the IPL snub? "No, not really," he said. "It was pretty clear - they (Tamil Nadu) didn't make me start in the T20 tournament (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy). I also made up my mind saying even if I don't get picked, there's nobody in the world who is going to stop me from playing cricket. I started playing the game because I love the sport and it doesn't matter which level you play at. No matter what, I am still going to play cricket."

In their last game against Tripura , Tamil Nadu had two rookies opening the batting, with B Sai Sudharsan away with the India A team and Jagadeesan sliding down the order. Jagadeesan's return to the top gives Tamil Nadu's batting line-up more experience and stability. Though Jagadeesan is ready to bat anywhere for the team, his preference is to open and front up against the new ball.

"I think that (batting down the order) is what the team needed at the time. So, I was happy to be at that position as well," he said. "Even now the team wanted me to open, so I'm really happy about that but given a choice I'd like to bat up [the order]. I was really happy and thanks to Sai [Kishore, Tamil Nadu captain] for making me open.

"As an opener, it (the challenge) is always there when you face the new ball. When it (day's play) starts at 9.30 [am], the wicket is also fresh, and the bowlers are fresh. Everybody is fresh, so I think it was very important for me to make sure that I had my focus 100% and it was also an opportunity for me to do something up the order. I was keen on focusing on each and every ball and staying committed to each and every ball."