Eathan Bosch joins Essex for four County Championship fixtures

Essex have signed the South African fast-bowling allrounder Eathan Bosch on a short-term deal, covering four Vitality County Championship matches.

Bosch, 26, has claimed 92 wickets in 38 first-class matches since making his debut for KwaZulu-Natal in 2017, and heads for Chelmsford with the club once again challenging for the County Championship title. They are currently two points behind leaders Surrey at the halfway mark of the competition, and face Durham at Chelmsford in their next fixture on Sunday.

"I'm super excited to be here," said Bosch. "It was a pretty easy deal to accept, and I'm looking forward to my time with the Eagles. It will be nice to play outside of South Africa, and to see what my skills can bring to the table."

"It will definitely be a learning experience, but I'm looking forward to experiencing a bit more of the country, and especially Chelmsford!"

Essex Head Coach, Anthony McGrath, added: "Eathan is a terrific addition for us, and we're delighted to welcome him to the team.

"There's huge value in a well-stocked seam bowling cupboard, and with his experience of bowling in different conditions, he will add a new dimension to our attack.

"He will also be able to push everyone around him to new heights, which will be extremely beneficial as the Championship season heads towards its finale."

Bosch has a burgeoning ability with the bat too, having made a century and seven fifties in making 1,053 first-class runs at 22.89. Though he has yet to make his senior international debut, he represented South Africa at Under-19 level in two Tests and two ODIs, and appeared for Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 in 2023 and 2024.

His arrival at Chelmsford comes after fellow seamer Ben Allison was loaned to Worcestershire for two Championship fixtures, a repeat of the short-term move he made at the end of the 2023 season.