In spite of injuries and illness, inevitably Australia find a way

While this tour was far from the most important cricket Australia will play over the next six months, it certainly wasn't a trip that they shelved under insignificant. Particularly for the ODIs against England they were close to full strength with an eye to the Champions Trophy - only Pat Cummins remained at home to build-up for India's visit. Whether there is significant collateral from the last few weeks will only be known when the seriousness of Cameron Green's back injury is determined. Cummins, Andrew McDonald and chief selector George Bailey will hope the injury run does not follow them back home.