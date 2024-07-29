Brendon McCullum praises England's hard edge after 3-0 series win

It might have been against an inexperienced West Indies. But Brendon McCullum believes England showed a "harder" side to themselves during their 3-0 victory series win, vindicating personnel changes made to improve the team with a view to the 2025-26 Ashes.

Sunday's devastating finale at Edgbaston confirmed England's sweep, repeating the scoreline of their last series win at the end of 2022 in Pakistan . It meant this three-match series only occupied 10 days, adding to the sense it was a wholly one-sided affair.

That they were not able to cash in on those moments spoke of England's fortitude, in McCullum's eyes. Upon returning from a 4-1 defeat in India , a first series defeat under his tenure but a third successive multi-match series without success, the Test head coach put an onus on "refinement", particularly when behind the game. The early signs of that development are promising.

"Sometimes when you lose you get a period of reflection and what we've seen is a team which has bounced back with a bit more of a harder feel to it," McCullum said. "I'm really pleased with the overall outcome of the series. West Indies have got a very good bowling line-up in my opinion, and I thought the way we countered that with our batting and our approach was exceptional.

"Whilst it reads 3-0 on the scoreboard and it was over in 10 days, there were certain periods right throughout the series where we felt the game could have gone either way. But we were able to stand up in those moments which is really pleasing."

Every bit as encouraging were the new faces settling in so quickly, particularly Surrey debutants Gus Atkinson and Jamie Smith . Atkinson's 22 dismissals at 16.22 earned him the Player of the Series award, while Smith's 70 and 95 at No.7 in the first and third Tests respectively were supplemented by 14 dismissals as the new wicketkeeper. Shoaib Bashir' s 5 for 41 in the second Test, his third five-wicket haul in five Tests, was vindication for handing the 20-year-old the main spinner's role.

On the other side of that coin were the tough decisions made on those they replaced. James Anderson' s enforced retirement after Lord's came with a view to allowing quicks like Atkinson room to grow ahead of the Ashes. The 26-year-old marked his only appearance with the England legend by taking 12 for 106 in that first Test.

Gus Atkinson was named player of the series for his 22 wickets in his first three Tests • Getty Images

Jonny Bairstow and Ben Foakes were parked after the tour of India as the selectors sought someone who could occupy a middle ground of being an expansive batter and reliable keeper. Jack Leach , who had played 14 of Ben Stokes ' 23 Tests as captain - and would have featured more were it not for various untimely injuries - was overlooked to allow Bashir the chance to realise his high potential.

"Coming into the series we knew we need to make a couple of improvements to continue to improve as a side," McCullum said. "We brought in some new faces and some guys that have shown that they're very comfortable at international level, and until you give some people opportunity, you don't know right?

"What we've seen from Gus Atkinson, from Shoaib Bashir and Jamie Smith - these guys have shown that international cricket is where they belong and they've performed accordingly. It's really satisfying from that point of view, but also the growth of the side in general."

That's not to say that the transition from old to new was quite as smooth as the instant results would have you believe, however.

"I mean no changes ever are, are they?" McCullum said, acknowledging the awkwardness of the conversations that had been required to bring through the new blood. "Keep in mind that the guys who have been in there before did a really good job for us. It's certainly no slight on them, but we felt that we needed to introduce some new guys, and guys with skill-sets which would complement the rest of the guys in our line-up.

"We opted for that and you hope they go well, and you don't ask for instant gratification when it comes to those. But the way the series played out, you'd say the guys have performed and certainly shown they're good enough at this level."

McCullum made a point of praising Anderson's influence in his new role as fast-bowling mentor. Fresh from taking 5 for 40 on Sunday to set up England's 10-wicket win in the third Test, Mark Wood credited the 41-year-old for a lunchtime pep-talk to the group about how to get the most out of the reverse-swinging Dukes ball they had at their disposal.

Anderson and England will decide on making his gig full-time at the end of the summer. For now, McCullum could not be happier with having access to the mind and skills of a bowler who finished on 704 Test wickets three weeks ago.

"Sometimes when you're a player you don't always give everything to everyone else, because you're worried about your own performance. But the information he's (Anderson's) been able to pass on and the way he's fitted seamlessly into our group of coaches, we're so lucky to call upon that resource and the person he is.

"It's never easy but Jimmy seems really content right now, It's great to have him and I feel very lucky that he's part of our group."

There are just over three weeks before the next Test engagement against Sri Lanka starting at Emirates Old Trafford on August 21. A handful of players will rest during that period while others, including Stokes, will turn out for their respective Hundred teams.

McCullum, who will remain in the UK instead of returning to New Zealand, took the time to issue public support to England's limited-overs coach Matthew Mott.

The Australian has come under fire after two unsuccessful World Cup campaigns in both white-ball formats over the last nine months, and met with men's managing director Rob Key on Sunday as part of an ongoing review into the set-up. Reports suggest Mott is set to be let go, with Jos Buttler to stay on as captain.