Gus Atkinson rested for Australia ODIs, Olly Stone called up

England have withdrawn Gus Atkinson from their 50-over squad to face Australia later this month, as they look to manage his workload after a summer in which he put himself in the first rank of quick bowlers for the Test side.

Atkinson made his debut in July, taking 12 wickets in the match against West Indies at Lord's, on the way to a haul of 34 wickets in six Tests. He and Chris Woakes were the ever present seamers through series against West Indies and Sri Lanka, which both consisted of back-to-back-to-back Tests.

There were signs during the latter stages of the Sri Lanka series that Atkinson's pace had dropped off through the course of the summer, and he spent time off the field on day three at The Oval with a tight quad - although he was deemed fit enough to bowl 11 overs in the fourth innings, taking one of the two Sri Lanka wickets to fall.

The England management have now opted to rest him for their five ODIs against Australia, with Olly Stone joining the squad in his place.

England are due to travel to Pakistan at the end of the September, ahead of a three-Test tour, and then go to New Zealand in November for three-more Tests. They will already be without Mark Wood, who was ruled out for the rest of the year by an elbow injury, and have been working to reshape the seam attack this summer after the retirements of Stuart Broad and James Anderson.

"I think he's okay," England's stand-in Test captain, Ollie Pope, said of Atkinson. "He's obviously got a couple weeks off now just to refresh and move forward. He's able to put his feet up now, but I think the way he bowled today and just chatting to him, he actually feels like it feels better today than it did when he first felt it so that's a positive for us. Fingers crossed he's all good."

The short turnaround until England begin their winter touring commitments in Pakistan, as well as a schedule that will see them play six more Tests before Christmas - with a white-ball trip to the Caribbean sandwiched in between - means player management will be at the forefront of the ECB's thinking. Aside from Stone, five players who were involved against Sri Lanka are also in the ODI squad: Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Matt Potts and Jamie Smith.

Pope was confident there would be no issues motivating the side for Pakistan, where Ben Stokes is hoping to be fit enough to resume duties as captain.

"Obviously from a batting point of view it's different to the fast bowlers, but I think they'll have a couple weeks off just to refresh and get right for that," Pope said. "And I think pulling an England shirt on is the greatest honour, so I don't think there needs to be much more motivation.

"We love touring as a team and everything's a new, exciting challenge. So I think from that point of view, that's fine. I know it's a short turnaround, but I think us as a team, we love every bit in an England shirt whenever we get the opportunity to pull it on. So that won't be an issue getting up for that. There'll be a lot of excitement come the time ago to Pakistan."