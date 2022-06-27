Mayank Agarwal called up for Edgbaston Test

He will not be required to undergo any quarantine, and will thus be available to play immediately if required

Mayank Agarwal , the India opener, has been called up for the upcoming Edgbaston Test against England, scheduled to start on July 1. Agarwal will link up with the rest of the Indian squad late on Monday. As per the latest travel advisory, Agarwal will not be required to quarantine upon arrival, which will make him available to play immediately required.

Agarwal, 31, had originally been left out of the squad , but an injury to KL Rahul and doubts over Rohit Sharma's availability due to Covid-19 have now opened up a door.

Agarwal last played a Test in March, during the home series against Sri Lanka, but could manage just 59 runs from two matches, at an average of 19.66. His most recent red-ball outing was in June, for Karnataka during the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals against Uttar Pradesh.

Agarwal hasn't been in the best of form lately, managing just 196 runs at an average of 16.33 and strike rate of 122.5 in his maiden season as IPL captain for Punjab Kings. Agarwal's lean run prompted former India head coach Ravi Shastri to suggest that his struggles in dealing with the pressures of captaincy may have cost him a place for the one-off Test.

"I love the kid. I know how he plays his cricket, how determined he is. But it's putting a guy who is very good at what he does in a wrong place," Shastri had said. "And it can have problems. Serious problems. Serious repercussions. It could have cost him his place in the Indian side. Test side, everything, because the selectors will judge on current form, they will judge on what they actually see."