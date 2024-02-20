ESPNcricinfo Awards 2023 Debutant of the year: Gerald's game

Fast, furious and fearless, South Africa's wunderkind pacer announced himself at the World Cup and made an impression in every format

Whispers of a young fast bowler who could routinely hit the high 140kphs had been doing the rounds since Coetzee took 5 for 32 against New Zealand at the 2018 Under-19 World Cup. Those grew louder when he took six wickets, including 4 for 53 for Knights in his debut first-class game the following year . Ian Bishop had had his eye on him since the junior World Cup. "I've really thought he's a stand-out performer, that he will play international cricket at some point for South Africa, if he stays there," he said.

Coetzee did, in all three formats, and in a World Cup year no less. For that tournament, he found himself called up to the squad in the absence of South Africa's key quicks, Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala, and he grabbed the opportunity to make an impression. Tall and skiddy, with the ability to swing the ball at pace - and a headband game that would draw an appreciative whistle from Dale Steyn - Coetzee troubled batters with bounce and aggression, particularly in the middle overs, all through the tournament.

Against England , he went for 16 runs in his first over, Jos Buttler pumping him for consecutive fours and a six, but Coetzee returned an over later to dismiss the England captain edging a nippy delivery first ball, then accounted for Harry Brook in the next two balls. It was to become a recurring theme for Coetzee - he'd go for plenty of runs, but come back to take incisive wickets.

Fifteen of his 20 World Cup wickets came in the middle overs, the most of any quick bowler in the tournament - the only other bowler to take more in the phase was Adam Zampa, with 17. To illustrate what a potent point of difference he made to South Africa's bowling attack, the only two games the side lost in the league stage of the tournament were the ones where he didn't perform - he took just one wicket in the loss to Netherlands , and sat out the match against India. He finished as South Africa's top wicket-taker of the tournament

Fight or flight: Coetzee had the best average of any bowler with more than ten wickets in the middle overs of ODIs - 19.53 • AFP/Getty Images

Key moment

Called in by captain Temba Bavuma when Babar and Rizwan looked to be building a steady partnership for Pakistan, Coetzee peppered the batters with the short ball, discombobulating both. He fired one into Babar Azam's armpit that the batter only barely managed to keep down, then bounced Rizwan out next ball as he swiped wildly at one that lifted hard off the deck. He followed the same template with Shadab Khan, who top-edged a 140kph head-high bumper to short midwicket, breaking yet another ballooning partnership.

The numbers

3 The number of bowlers with more wickets than Coetzee in the World Cup. He tied for fourth place with Jasprit Bumrah, with 20 wickets each.

What they said

"As a young guy, he really was the warrior for us … He kept on going, he was cramping but he kept going. He'll be a big asset for South African cricket going forward."

- Captain Temba Bavuma on Coetzee's spell against Australia in the World Cup semi-final

"He's the kind of guy who plays with his heart on his sleeve but doesn't get too emotional. He does exactly what a fast bowler is required to do - he hits hard lengths, he's very smart about how he uses his short ball and when to change up."

- Dale Steyn on ESPNcricinfo's Match Day

The closest contender