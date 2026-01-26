Former BCCI president IS Bindra dies aged 84

While he served as the BCCI president from 1993 to 1996, Bindra's stranglehold as the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) chief lasted 36 years, from 1978 to 2014, when he retired from cricket administration. He put the PCA Stadium in Mohali, later named after him, on the world map with prestigious matches being played there, including the 2011 World Cup semi-final where India beat Pakistan in front of the Prime Ministers of both countries.