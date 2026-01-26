Former BCCI president IS Bindra dies aged 84
He also served as the president of the Punjab Cricket Association from 1978 to 2014
Former BCCI president IS Bindra died in New Delhi on Sunday at the age of 84.
While he served as the BCCI president from 1993 to 1996, Bindra's stranglehold as the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) chief lasted 36 years, from 1978 to 2014, when he retired from cricket administration. He put the PCA Stadium in Mohali, later named after him, on the world map with prestigious matches being played there, including the 2011 World Cup semi-final where India beat Pakistan in front of the Prime Ministers of both countries.
Bindra and former BCCI presidents NKP Salve and Jagmohan Dalmiya were instrumental in the 1987 World Cup being held in India. It was the first time the World Cup was held outside England and Bindra played a massive role to ensure the firm grip of the western bloc of countries was loosened and the Asian nations, lead by India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, worked together to ensure the World Cup would be held in subcontinent for the first time.
According to Amrit Mathur, former India team manager and senior BCCI official, when Australia and England raised concerns over security after tensions between India and Pakistan were escalating in 1986, it was Bindra who suggested to Pakistan's military dictator General Zia-ul-Haq that he visit India to break the deadlock.
While they did not see eye-to-eye on several matters, Bindra and Dalmiya ensure once again the 1996 World Cup was co-hosted by India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Bindra was a diplomat and bureaucrat who used his wide network to influence decision-making both within the BCCI and later at the ICC where he was Sharad Pawar's principal advisor when the latter was the chairman.
Despite the strong differences between the pair, in his tribute to Dalmiya, who died in 2015, Bindra wrote: "cricket fans the world over need to remember the modern game and the way it is currently administered would have been very different had it not been for Jaggu."