Former CA chair Jack Clarke dies aged 70

Clarke, who was CA chair from 2008 to 2011, was a key figure in the launch of the BBL

Former Cricket Australia chair Jack Clarke has passed away in Adelaide aged 70. Clarke was an influential figure in Australian cricket having served on the CA board from 1999 to 2011 and was chair for the final three years of his tenure.

The Big Bash League was launched during his time as chair from 2008 to 2011 and he also commissioned the Argus review into the performance of the Australian team following the 2010-11 home Ashes series defeat that led to a reshaping of CA's high performance arm.

Clarke, who had a long career as a solicitor after playing grade cricket in Adelaide for Glenelg, also served as a director with the South Australian Cricket Association for 21 years and was made an Honorary Life Member of the SACA in 2012.

"Jack was an outstanding contributor to Australian, South Australian and international cricket in his major roles with Cricket Australia and the SACA, and much-loved by all who knew him across the game," current CA chair Mike Baird said.

"Jack's leadership in vital areas including governance and high performance was particularly important during a time when Australian cricket faced some significant challenges. Jack's passion for the game was immediately apparent to anyone who enjoyed a day at the cricket with him.

"On behalf of Cricket Australia, I would like to offer my deepest condolences to Jack's wife Sue, his daughters Georgie and Lucy, his extended family and many friends, and all those fortunate to have known him."