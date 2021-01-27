Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been hospitalised for the second time this month after complaining of "chest discomfort". It is understood that Ganguly complained of restlessness on Tuesday evening and was admitted to the Apollo Gleneagles hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday, and will undergo a stenting procedure on Thursday.

A statement from the hospital on Wednesday evening provided the following details and updates:

Past history: He had pain [in the] chest on Jan 2, 2021. He came to Woodlands hospital then. Diagnosis was done as Triple vessel disease. He had three blocks in RCA [right coronary artery], LAD [left anterior descending artery], OM2 [second obtuse marginal].

Stenting was done on RCA on Jan 2, 2021. Medical Board was done with many experts including Dr Devi Shetty.

The advice was the rest two blocks were to be revasculalised/stenting to be done after 2-3 weeks.

Today is 25th day post PTCA [percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, a procedure to open blocked coronary arteries and improve blood flow to the heart muscles].

He had chest discomfort today and he is taken to Apollo today. Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Saroj Mondal are attending. Dr Aftab Khan will do the stenting tomorrow in presence of Dr Devi Shetty.

This came after a statement from the hospital earlier in the day, which said, "There is no change in his parameters since his last hospitalization and his vital parameters are stable".

Earlier in the month, Ganguly had been discharged from Woodlands Hospital following treatment for a similar complaint, later described as a heart attack by doctors. He was said to have recovered after the angioplasty. After being discharged, Ganguly had been on oral medication and was to be "monitored by doctors and nurses on a daily basis at home".

The MD and CEO of Woodlands Hospital, Dr Rupali Basu, had said at the time that Ganguly had no known comorbidities, but a family history of heart diseases, and that he had tested negative for Covid-19. His brother, former Bengal cricketer and current Cricket Association of Bengal joint secretary Snehasish Ganguly, underwent a successful angioplasty last week, also at the Apollo Gleneagles Hospital.

One of the expert consultants, renowned cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty, had said during the discharge that Ganguly had no heart damage.

"Did he have a heart damage? No. He had a blockage and he was getting some discomfort, but at the right time he landed in the right hospital and he had the right treatment," Shetty had said at the time. "His heart is today as strong as it was when Sourav was 20 years old. I want everyone to understand that he didn't have a major cardiac event which has damaged his heart. He has a very, very strong heart."