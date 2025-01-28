Geoff Allardice steps down as ICC CEO

Geoff Allardice has resigned as chief executive of the ICC after four years in the role, citing a desire to "pursue new challenges".

Allardice was appointed chief executive in November 2021 , having taken over on an interim basis eight months previously when his predecessor, Manu Sawhney, was suspended. He has worked at the ICC since 2012, initially as general manager of cricket after a previous role with Cricket Australia.

"It has been a privilege to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the International Cricket Council," Allardice said. "I am incredibly proud of the results we have achieved, from enhancing the global reach of cricket to the commercial foundation put in place for ICC Members.

"I'd like to thank the ICC Chair, the board of directors and [the] entire cricket community for their support and collaboration over the past 13 years. I believe this is the right time for me to step down and pursue new challenges. I am confident that cricket has exciting times ahead, and I wish the ICC and the global cricket community every success in the future."

Allardice's decision to step down coincides with the early days of Jay Shah's term as ICC chair . Shah, the ex-secretary of the BCCI, took over from Greg Barclay on December 1.

"On behalf of the ICC Board, I want to sincerely thank Geoff for his leadership and commitment during his tenure as Chief Executive," Shah said. "His efforts have played a key role in advancing cricket globally. We are truly grateful for his service and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours."

The ICC said in a statement that its board will "initiate the next steps to identify" Allardice's successor.