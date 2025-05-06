GT leave out Rabada and bowl against unchanged MI

Gujarat Titans (GT) won the toss at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and decided to do what teams do there: field first against Mumbai Indians (MI). No total is safe at Wankhede, given a true pitch, small boundaries and dew later in the night.

GT made one change to their team, bringing in left-arm quick Arshad Khan ahead of allrounder Washington Sundar. Once again, GT were playing Rashid Khan at No. 7, which presents an opportunity for the opposition that can take early wickets. Shubman Gill said they wanted to give Kagiso Rabada a couple more net sessions before they drafted him back into the XI.

MI remained unchanged, which meant Corbin Bosch continued to play in place of Mitchell Santner, whom he originally replaced thanks to a niggle. Santner was not on the list of possible Impact Players, so it is possible he hasn't yet fully recovered.

Both teams are on 14 points and within a shot of the top position, but GT have a game in hand. This game is crucial for both sides with an eye on the top-two finish, which can guarantee a team two matches in the playoffs.

Mumbai Indians 1 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 2 Rohit Sharma, 3 Will Jacks, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Tilak Varma, 6 Hardik Pandya (capt.), 7 Naman Dhir, 8 Corbin Bosch, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Players bench Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar

Gujarat Titans 1 Shubman Gill (capt.), 2 B Sai Sudharsan, 3 Jos Buttler (wk), 4 M Shahrukh Khan, 5 Rahul Tewatia, 6 R Sai Kishore, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Arshad Khan, 9 Gerald Coetzee, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Prasidh Krishna