Haider Shah replaces Zohaib in UAE squad

Zohaib was sent home ahead of UAE's game against New Zealand on Tuesday for what the Emirates Cricket Board said were "disciplinary reasons". The ECB said ""more details will be provided in due course."

The ICC statement on the replacement said, "Zohaib was withdrawn from the squad due to player mental well-being and team welfare issues."

Shah, 24, has played 18 T20Is and has an average of 19.25 and a strike rate of 116.66.

In the absence of Zohaib, a top-order batter, UAE scored 173 for 6 against New Zealand , in their first game of the T20 World Cup, in Chennai. The total proved to be woefully inadequate as Tim Seifert and Finn Allen chased it down in 15.2 overs without losing a wicket.