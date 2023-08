Moreeng claims South Africa women's dressing room is not divided

Asked how he is going to manage players who have written to Cricket South Africa to express their desire for a change in coach, Moreeng batted away any suggestion of a schism. "There are challenges here and there and these internal things we discuss. The landscape has changed . The country has become professional but regarding the changeroom being divided, it's not something that has happened," he said. "We are building as a team. Whatever challenges we encounter, which are in every changeroom, is one of those you discuss as you go along. Extended conversations have happened. We had a camp. We could speak and find out what the actual challenges are. We also need to stay focused on the job at hand. It's not an unhealthy situation. You need to have discussions."