Hybrid model for Champions Trophy? ICC likely to take call on November 26

The ICC Board will convene next week for an emergency meeting to discuss the fate of the 2025 Champions Trophy. ESPNcricinfo has learned that the single-point agenda for the meeting, which is likely to be held on November 26, is to reach a consensus on whether a hybrid model should be adopted for the tournament with matches being spread between Pakistan, the host country, and a second overseas venue, which is yet to be confirmed.

While several people privy to discussions confirmed the development to ESPNcricinfo, an ICC spokesperson said there had been no official communication confirming the meeting next week. It is not clear how many boards have been informed of the meeting at this point. A PCB official also said they had received no such information at the moment.

The ICC Board comprises representatives from the 12 Full Member countries, three representatives from Associates, an independent director along with the ICC chairman and CEO.

The meeting has been called for after the BCCI told the ICC that the Indian government has denied Rohit Sharma's team permission to travel to Pakistan. That decision only came a fortnight ago; the PCB was awarded hosting rights for the eight-team ODI tournament three years ago, in November 2021, and has been steadfast about conducting the entire event in Pakistan, at three venues: Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi.

The impasse has meant that with under 100 days to the expected start of the tournament - as hosts, the PCB have penciled it in to run from February 19 to March 9 - there is still no official schedule from the ICC for the event.

Speaking to media in Pakistan this week, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said he retained "positive expectations" about the Champions Trophy taking place in the country. Naqvi, who is also the head of the Interior Ministry of the Pakistan government, said he was willing to have a dialogue with the BCCI to break the deadlock, even while the PCB awaits a response from the ICC to a set of questions about why India cannot travel to Pakistan for the tournament.

This is the second time in successive years the PCB has been confronted with the hybrid model to host a multi-national tournament to accommodate India. The 2023 Asia Cup was played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka after the Indian team was refused permission to travel to Pakistan. It was Pakistan that travelled between their country and Sri Lanka where the tournament final was played. Pakistan travelled to India for the ODI World Cup soon after that tournament, a decision the PCB has said it expected to be reciprocated for the Champions Trophy.