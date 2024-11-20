India withdraw from T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in Pakistan

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) on Wednesday announced that it is pulling the team out of the fourth edition of the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be held in Pakistan, after failing to secure the Indian government's clearance for the squad to travel to Pakistan.

The tournament is set to start on November 22 and go on till December 3.

"While this is a significant setback for the team, CABI fully respects the government's concerns and the decision for the same," the board said in a statement. "The team had been training rigorously and was eager to compete. However, we prioritise the government's guidance and remain steadfast in our commitment to the continued development of Blind Cricket in India."

"We play with passion, and we represent our country with immense pride. We have always looked forward to competing at the biggest stage, and it is disheartening to miss out on this opportunity," Durga Rao Tompaki, the captain of the Indian men's cricket team for the blind, said. "However, we know that the next World Cup is just around the corner, and we remain committed to our training and preparation.

"We have had a successful coaching camp and have seen emerging talent that we believe can lead our team to greater heights. It's time to nurture these talents and ensure that our team is ready when the next tournament comes."

The development comes 100 days ahead of the start of the 2025 Champions Trophy, which is also set to be held in Pakistan. On November 9, the BCCI had informed the ICC that India will not travel to Pakistan for the tournament - again, a decision taken on the advice of the Indian government.

The schedule for the Champions Trophy was originally expected to be released by the ICC today.