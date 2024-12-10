ICC bans former assistant coach of Pune Devils in Abu Dhabi T10

Sunny Dhillon, a former assistant coach with Pune Devils franchise in the Abu Dhabi T10 league, has been banned from all forms of cricket for six years by the ICC. It was found that Dhillon breached the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code.

While Hossain was banned in January this year for two years, Zaidi, Sanghavi and Choudhary were handed bans in August 2024, after they admitted to corrupt activities and breaching the ECB anti-corruption code.

"These efforts were disrupted by the ICC and the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (DACO) for the purposes of the ECB's Code for the tournament," an ICC release said. After a full hearing and presentation of written as well as oral argument, Dhillon was found guilty of:

Article 2.1.1 - Being party to an attempt to fix, contrive or influence improperly matches or aspects of matches in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021.

Article 2.4.4 - Failing to disclose to the DACO full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in Corrupt Conduct under the Code.

Article 2.4.6 - Failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to cooperate with any investigation carried out by the DACO in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code.

Dhillon's ban has been back-dated to September 13, 2023, the date he was provisionally suspended.